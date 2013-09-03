Recipe of the Day: Broiled Ricotta-Tomato Toasts

Not sure what to do with that bumper crop of tomatoes from your garden or farmers market? We can help!

Try these ricotta-tomato toasts, which are tasty, yet incredibly simple to make. You can throw them together as appetizers for your end-of the summer entertaining or even eat them for breakfast.

They're about 115 calories each, with 4 grams of fat. Just lightly toast crusty bread, spread 2 tablespoons of part-skim ricotta on each slice, and scatter with cherry tomato halves. Drizzle with a bit of extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkle on salt and black pepper. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes minutes, and serve.

If you're not a fan of ricotta cheese, you can use cream cheese or any other option that you can spread on toast.

Ingredients: Crusty bread, part-skim ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, black pepper

Try this recipe: Broiled Ricotta-Tomato Toasts

