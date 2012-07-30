Recipe of the Day: Blueberry-Peach Cobbler



John Autry

In this healthy dessert, the flavor of the antioxidant-rich blueberries is complemented by sweet peaches and creamy buttermilk. Both of these fruits are in season, so now is a great time to bake this cobbler.

Stir the blueberries into the batter, which you'll layer on top of the peaches, and bake until bubbly and crispy. Yum!

A couple of tips: Try to find peaches that aren't too ripe--they'll hold their shape much better in the oven. It's also a good idea to place a sheet of foil under the baking tin. This saves clean-up time if the cobbler overflows.

Try this recipe: Blueberry-Peach Cobbler



