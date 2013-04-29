Recipe of the Day: BBQ Turkey Burgers

Biting into a big, juicy burger doesn't have to be a diet no-no. When you swap beef for lean turkey meat, you get the same delicious tasting burger, with significantly less calories. Turkey meat will keep you fuller, longer and is a favorite weight-loss food of Biggest Loser trainer, Jillian Michaels. To make the meal a bit healthier, lose the bun, choose a whole wheat bun, or opt for a 100-calorie bagel flat, like the ones made by Pepperidge Farm.

This recipe is only three steps, uses less than 10 ingredients, and takes only 15 to 20 minutes. We bet you can't come up with an excuse not to make it.

Ingredients: dark-meat turkey, garlic clove, paprika, ground cumin, kosher salt, ground black pepper, sweet onion, barbecue sauce, sesame seed buns.

Try this Recipe: BBQ Turkey Burgers

