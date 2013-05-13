Recipe of the Day: Asian-Style Slaw

We love brightly colored recipes, and this one contains colorful cabbage, carrots, and scallions. A great salad that's low in cholesterol and fat, you can also make it a dinner option; just add in a protein such as chicken, shrimp, or tofu.

Rebecca Toback
May 13, 2013

Mint and basil flavor this delicious, summery dish.

How can you resist a recipe that's only two steps, and has only 116 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving?

Make this colorful, Asian slaw tonight.

Ingredients: Rice vinegar, sugar, fresh ginger, dark sesame oil, salt, crushed red pepper, Savoy cabbage, carrots, scallion, fresh basil leaves, fresh mint leaves, dry-roasted peanuts.

