Recipe of the Day: Arugula Salad with Lemon-Dijon Dressing



Jim Bathie

Arugula! This peppery salad green is now in season--in fact, it’s growing like a weed in my garden at the moment, quicker than I can eat the stuff. I’m always on the lookout for things to do with this spicy leaf, and fortunately there’s no shortage of great recipes that feature it.

This salad combines white beans, grape tomatoes, and arugula and packs in 11 g of fiber per serving, while the Parmesan shavings and croutons make for a varied texture. Tip: Use rye bread croutons instead of white to get a hit of resistant starch.

Why not make your own dressing to taste? We recommend lemon juice, olive oil, and Dijon mustard--simple and tasty.

Try this recipe: Arugula Salad with Lemon-Dijon Dressing