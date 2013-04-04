Recipe of the Day: 320-Calorie Chicken Pot Pie

Not all chicken pot pies are created equal.

At just 320 calories, these individual chicken pot pies may be some of the healthiest around.

Filled with shredded chicken, basil, and root vegetables, they're sure to please the pickiest eater. And thanks to the use of egg whites, reduced fat milk, and just two teaspoons of butter, the fat and sodium are half the level found in frozen varieties.

We used leftover chicken and veggies from Lemon and Sage Roasted Chicken, to make this recipe, but you can use whatever you have available.

In 40 minutes you'll have a classic dinner on the table, with none of the guilt typically associated with comfort foods. What's better than that?

Preheat oven to 425°. Roll out puff pastry to 1/4-inch thick, and cut into 4 (6-inch) rounds to fit over 1-cup ovenproof bowls. Keep pastry covered and chilled.

Heat butter and oil in a medium saucepan over moderate heat; add flour, and cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Add the milk in a slow stream while whisking constantly; bring the mixture to a simmer. Simmer for about 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in next 6 ingredients (through pepper). Spoon mixture into ovenproof bowls. Top bowls with pastry, pressing against the outside edge of the bowls to seal. Place a sage leaf on top of pastry, and brush with egg white. Bake pot pies on a baking sheet in middle of oven for 17 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Serve hot.

Ingredients: puff pastry dough, unsalted butter, olive oil, all-purpose flour, 2% reduced-fat milk, lemon juice, shredded chicken, roasted root vegetables, fresh basil, salt, pepper, sage leaves, egg white.

