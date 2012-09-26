Recipe Makeover: Whole Grain Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

In reviewing my past recipe makeovers I realized I haven’t provided you all with nearly enough cookie recipes! So this week, I decided to take to the kitchen to give you just that.

I chose to make over this All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe to make it higher in fiber and antioxidants and lower in cholesterol—a yummy dessert your whole family can feel good about enjoying!

The few substitutions below will have you all chewing your way to a delicious chocolate chip cookie you would never know was better for you!

3/4 cup butter, softened (To lower the cholesterol in this recipe, I replaced the butter with a vegan, dairy-free spread, such as Earth Balance, which uses a blend of healthy oils rather than dairy as its base, so there is no cholesterol in the product)

2 large eggs (The yolks contain the most cholesterol, but I still need their emulsifying role, so I used one whole large egg and 2 egg whites)

2 1/4 cups, plus 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour (To increase the fiber and heart-healthy whole grains in this recipe, I used 2 1/4 + 2 tbsp. white whole wheat flour, such as King Arthur's)

1 1/2 (12-oz.) packages semisweet chocolate morsels (To up the antioxidant power of the chocolate chips in these cookies, I swapped out the semisweet for dark chocolate, such as Ghirardelli, which contain slightly more)

These cookies turned out fabulous. The dark chocolate chips gave them a wonderful decadence, and the whole-wheat flour provided a nice hearty taste while somehow still remaining light and fluffy in texture. Best of all? I didn't notice the butter and egg replacements in the overall product one bit! These are a definite must-have for your next special occasion (or...regular old Tuesday)!