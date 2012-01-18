Recipe Makeover: Dijon Croque Monsieur

January 18, 2012

This time of the year, comfort food seems to call our name at every meal. The only problem: while it’s warming our souls, it may also be adding unwanted pounds to our bodies. However, that doesn’t have to be the case. It is possible to have a hearty, wholesome meal that will fill you up and satisfy your cravings while also adding nutrition to your diet.

For this week’s Recipe Makeover I tackled a classic comfort food dish—The Dijon Croque Monsieur. Using this recipe, I made just two easy substitutions to increase the fiber and reduce the sodium for a healthy mid-day meal.

  • 8 (1-ounce) slices Italian bread (For this I substituted 8, 1-ounce, slices of whole grain bread for added fiber)

  • 6 ounces thinly sliced ham (To cut down on the typically high sodium level, I used low-sodium ham)

This sandwich came out perfect! The heartiness from the whole grain bread only added to the comfort of the dish and the extra sodium in the ham was certainly not missed! A healthy lunch to serve for the whole family or savor for yourself.

