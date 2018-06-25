This Supersize Rainbow Smoothie Bowl Is What Brunch Goals Are Made Of

Smoothie bowls are the Instagram-worthy cousins of your everyday on-the-go breakfasts. They have all the benefits of regular smoothies; tons of fresh produce means loads of vitamins and nutrients, plus they couldn’t be easier to make. But they edge out traditional smoothies in one major way: They look absolutely gorgeous.

In this video, we show you how to make a supersize rainbow smoothie bowl sure to bowl over your brunch guests.

First you’ll want to gather the ingredients: raspberries, pomegranate seeds, blood orange (supremed), tangerine (supremed), mango (peeled and cubed), kiwi (peeled and sliced), blueberries, and blackberries.

Then it’s time to prep your smoothie base. Blend 8 ounces of vanilla coconut yogurt, 2 cups of sliced frozen bananas, 1 tablespoon of maple syrup, ⅛ teaspoon of cinnamon, and 2 tablespoons of ice water. The resulting deliciousness should be smooth yet thick. Once you’ve achieved that consistency, spoon it into a wide, shallow bowl. (If it’s too thick, add another tablespoon of water.)

Then comes the impressive part: Garnish that base with stripes of colorful fruit following the rainbow spectrum. Start with the bright red of your raspberries and end with the dark purple of your blackberries, with the rest of the fruit in between.

For a finishing touch, sprinkle flaked coconut on top if you like. Dig in and enjoy!