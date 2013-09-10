Health Quiz: Which Is a Better Breakfast?

September 10, 2013

It's the most important meal of the day. So what should you eat for breakfast to so that you don't overdo it on calories later in the day? (Yes, it does make a difference.) Take a look at the options, choose one, and check out the correct answer below. (It may surprise you!)

ANSWER: Eggs on whole-wheat toast. In one study of overweight subjects, egg eaters consumed roughly 420 fewer calories over the next 24 hours than those who had a bagel with cream cheese, likely because of the quality protein in eggs. Fiber-rich whole-wheat toast makes it a satisfying meal, says Jennifer McDaniel, RDN, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

