How to Make Spelt and Quinoa Protein Pancakes

Classic pancakes are filled with refined grains, but your go-to pancake recipe doesn’t have to be unhealthy. Enter spelt and quinoa pancakes, a new take on the yummy breakfast staple. This recipe is the perfect way to repurpose your leftover cooked quinoa from last night’s dinner, or create a guilt-free morning indulgence.

RELATED: 3 New Breakfast Rules You Should Follow, According to an RD

Spelt and quinoa, two hearty, ancient grains, replace the typical starch-based batter that makes us feel so sluggish after eating a stack of hot cakes. Instead, these two unprocessed grains provide complex carbohydrates filled with fiber, vitamin B2, zinc, magnesium, and more. Add quinoa, another high protein carbohydrate, to the mix, and you’ve got a super satisfying meal.

RELATED: Fat-Burning Recipe: Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt

To make spelt-quinoa pancakes, whisk together spelt, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, combine egg, yogurt, coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. Then, combine the two mixtures and fold in cooked quinoa, (either freshly made or leftover from another meal). After heating a griddle and brushing it with coconut oil, drop a small spoonful of batter and let it cook for one minute on each side. Once you’re pancakes are complete, stack ‘em up and serve with maple syrup, fresh fruit, or any of your other favorite breakfast-time toppings.