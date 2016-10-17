Pasta with Pumpkin-Sage Sauce

Crisp fall weather brings on cravings for rich, warm comfort foods—like a big bowl of creamy pasta. But unlike traditional creamy, cheesy sauces that can leave you feeling bloated and sluggish after eating, our take will energize you and load you up with nutrients. The secret ingredient: pumpkin.

We stirred a whole can of pumpkin puree into this sauce, which along with a creamy texture provides vitamin A, fiber, iron, and loads of other nutrients. This flavorful sauce also contains onions, garlic, a touch of tomato paste for sweetness, and sage for earthiness, while paprika lends a subtle kick. Toasted walnuts on top add crunch, and grated Parmesan brings on the umami.

It's so satisfying, and a little goes a long way. Pair the dish with a green salad for a balanced meal.