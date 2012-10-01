Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Mousse

It's pumpkin season, so get ready! There are so many creative ways to eat pumpkin (although it's good in traditional pies and cakes too).

And eat it you should. Pumpkin is healthy stuff, rich in potassium and loaded with beta-carotene.

This pumpkin mousse recipe couldn't be easier to make. Just mix 1/2 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogur with 1/2 cup canned pumpkin, and 1 tablespoon honey. Top with cinnamon, and enjoy!

Only 150 calories!



Try this recipe: Pumpkin Mousse