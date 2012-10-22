Fall Baking: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

I absolutely love pumpkin. I love it so much, I labeled myself a pumpkin-holic. I add it to everything—from breakfast to dessert—and it's one of my favorite (ok, the favorite) fall food. With that said, here's a healthy treat that is seriously indulgent without all of the calories and fat of a typical chocolate chip cookie. In this recipe, sugar and butter are replaced with more nutritious canned pumpkin and date puree, and mini chocolate chips replace regular-sized chocolate chips to add even more tiny bits of sweetness throughout the cookie without added calories. Enjoy this guilt-free seasonal treat with friends and family!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

5 pitted dates

2 tbsp. water

1 egg

1 tsp .vanilla extract

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 cup almond flour/meal

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

2. Combine all ingredients in food processor; mix well until batter is blended evenly.

3. Using a tablespoon portion batter into 1-inch balls and place on a greased baking sheet.

4. Bake cookies for approximately 20-22 minutes (or until cooked all the way through).

5. Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack.

6. Eat and enjoy!

Makes approximately 2 dozen cookies

More: Read Tina's daily food and fitness blog, Carrots 'N' Cake.