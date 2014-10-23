These Pumpkin, Chocolate, and Espresso Bars Will Blow Your Mind

Can't get enough of pumpkin baked goods? Try this blondie recipe that includes sweet chocolate and rich espresso.
Fall is my absolute favorite time of year. Of course, I love the sights and sounds of the season, but I can't get enough of the warm, rich, and delicious pumpkin baked goods that are oh-so-popular right now.
I recently joined in on the pumpkin fun and created a blondie recipe that combines three of my very favorite flavors: pumpkin, chocolate, and espresso. It combines nutrient-packed pumpkin with sweet chocolate and a shot of energy-boosting espresso for a delicious autumn treat to be enjoyed when you need a little pick-me-up!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup canned plain pumpkin
- 1 egg
- 1 ounce of freshly brewed espresso
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- pinch of salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Prepare an 8″ X 8″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray or butter.
- Combine above ingredients in a large mixing bowl until batter is smooth.
- Pour batter in prepared baking dish and bake for 35-38 minutes until top of blondies are firm to the touch.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool before cutting.
Makes 12 bars
Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.
RELATED: 17 Delicious Pumpkin Recipes