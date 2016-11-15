3 Delicious Protein Pancake Recipes

By Beth Lipton

Pancakes: the weekend breakfast treat that represent the ultimate carb-laden indulgence. Sure, they’re delicious—but they can leave you feeling less than energetic.

Well, not anymore! We’ve created three healthy pancake recipes packed with protein and high-quality whole grains (think spelt, quinoa, and oats). Each recipe provides the right mix of nutrients to power your morning. They’re all free of empty carbs, easy to make, and yummy (even kid-friendly), so you get to have your tasty A.M. treat and still feel like a champ afterwards. Break out the maple syrup and read on.

Protein boosters: Spelt and quinoa (Note: you can use leftover cooked quinoa.)

Yield: About 14

1 tsp. olive oil (if not using leftover cooked quinoa)

1/3 cup quinoa, rinsed (56g, or 1 cup cooked)

Salt

1 cup spelt flour (140g)

2 tsp. cinnamon, optional

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

1 large egg

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

2 Tbsp. coconut or olive oil (plus more coconut oil or unsalted butter for griddle; if using coconut, melted and cooled)

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

If using dry quinoa, warm 1 tsp. oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add quinoa and cook, stirring, until quinoa is dry and beginning to toast, about 1 minute. Add 2/3 cup water and a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until water has absorbed and quinoa is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Spread out on a plate to cool. Preheat oven to 200ºF. In a large bowl, whisk together spelt, cinnamon (if desired), baking powder, baking soda and ¼ tsp. salt. In a small bowl, whisk together egg, yogurt, coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. Pour yogurt mixture into flour mixture and stir until nearly combined. Fold in quinoa. (Batter will be thick.) Heat a griddle or large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Brush with coconut oil or butter. Drop batter (use about 3 to 4 Tbsp. per pancake, a scant ¼ cup) onto griddle and cook until top is bubbling and sides are beginning to firm, about 1 minute. Flip pancakes and cook until bottoms are golden and pancakes are cooked through, about 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Place on a plate, keep warm in oven and repeat with remaining batter.

Protein boosters: Coconut flour, eggs, flax meal

Yield: About 18

½ cup coconut flour (72g)

¼ cup shredded unsweetened coconut (30g)

2 Tbsp. flax meal

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

6 large eggs

¼ cup coconut oil, melted and cooled, plus more for griddle

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 200ºF. In a large bowl, whisk together coconut flour, coconut, flax, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, coconut oil, almond milk, maple syrup, and vanilla until well combined. Pour egg mixture into coconut mixture and stir until combined. (Mixture will be a bit thicker than traditional pancake batter, but if it seems too thick to spread, add more milk 1 Tbsp. at a time to thin.) Heat a griddle or large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Brush with coconut oil. Drop batter (use about 3 Tbsp. per pancake) onto griddle and cook until top is bubbling and sides are beginning to firm, about 1 minute. Flip pancakes and cook until bottoms are golden and pancakes are cooked through, about 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Place on a plate, keep warm in oven, and repeat with remaining batter. (Batter may continue to thicken as it sits. Stir in more milk 1 Tbsp. at a time if needed.)

Protein boosters: Oats, hemp hearts, eggs

Yield: About 26

1 cup rolled oats (100g)

1 cup hemp hearts (120g)

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

4 large eggs

½ cup plain yogurt

2 medium ripe bananas (about 4 oz. each), mashed

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Coconut oil or melted unsalted butter, for griddle