12 Recipes To Try While Pomegranates Are in Season

What can't pomegranate do? Not only is the nutritious fruit considered a beauty superfood (you can even use it to make an exfoliating scrub!) but tart pomegranate can also add fruity pizzazz to your dips, salads, desserts, and more. Like blueberries, pomegranates are a great source of anthocyanins, good-for-you plant pigments that give fruits their bright red and blue hues and may help decrease blood pressure and prevent inflammation.

And while pomegranate seeds make a delicious snack on their own, if you haven't cooked with the fruit before, you're missing out. Whether you squeeze pomegranate juice into your salad dressing (it adds amazing tangy flavor) or garnish your favorite dip with juicy, crunchy pomegranate seeds, the fruit is extremely versatile and works well in many different kinds of dishes. Start experimenting with pomegranate with these tasty, nutrient-packed recipes.