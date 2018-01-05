6 Hearty Vegetarian Recipes to Make This Month

Is there any question more relentless than “What’s for dinner?” Like the shrill of your alarm clock, it rolls around daily, yet somehow never gets any easier to answer. That might feel particularly true if you’ve adopted a plant-based diet, but the people around you—your spouse, kids, friends, or extended family—are still committed to eating meat. You may be on board with the satisfying, delicious vegetarian recipes you’ve found, but what will you serve the skeptics in your life, who don't think of veggies as filling?

Enter Ella Mills’ latest cookbook, Natural Feasts: 100+ Healthy, Plant-Based Recipes to Share and Enjoy with Friends and Family ($24, amazon.com). Mills—better known as Deliciously Ella, from her Instagram and food blog—shares plant-based recipes aimed at appealing to an omnivorous crowd.

Eating a plant-based diet doesn’t have to be about deprivation or intimidating new ingredients, she says. “If you’re having a real skeptic for dinner, or trying to get an unconvinced family member to try a healthier meal, then always cook something that looks and feels familiar to them. Choose a classic dish that has a healthy spin on it,” writes Mills in the introduction to Natural Feasts. Fittingly, the recipes featured in the cookbook are approachable for both chefs and eaters—cooks will find that generally there aren't too many steps, kitchen tools, or unfamiliar ingredients, and eaters will also find that flavors and ingredients are familiar (and downright delicious).

Here are six of our favorite recipes from Natural Feasts to try, from grab-and-go breakfasts and office-friendly lunches to crowd-pleasing dinners.

All recipes courtesy of Natural Feasts: 100+ Healthy, Plant-Based Recipes to Share and Enjoy with Friends and Family.