How to Plan a Week of Healthy Lunches

For Giada De Laurentiis, a little bit-of pre-planning makes meal prep easy—even with her crazy-hectic schedule. On the weekend, she preps her lunches for the week. Then, she writes each day's lunch on a different colored sticky note, which she attaches to the fridge. That way, every morning, she knows exactly what to grab out of the fridge. Genius! Make meal planning a breeze and stop relying on delivery by signing up for the 30-Day No Takeout Challenge.