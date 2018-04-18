13 Easy Meal Prep Recipes for Weight Loss From Pinterest

Losing weight shouldn’t mean losing time in your day. These breakfast, snack, lunch, and dinner meal prep ideas with weight loss in mind are all over Pinterest. With minimal effort and maximum flavor, these big batch recipes will keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Green Smoothie Prep Packs

Make your breakfast smoothie ahead of time with these prep packs from Clean Food Crush. Start your day or refuel after your morning workout with a quick blend.

Muffin Tin Eggs

Your muffin tin can transform your eggs into a protein-packed breakfast on the go with this recipe from You Brew My Tea.

Banana Walnut Overnight Oatmeal

Before you go to sleep, combine a few ingredients and leave them to sit for the ultimate bowl of comforting oats, like this one from Skinny Ms.

Black Bean and Rice Burrito Salad

For an easy (and pretty!) vegan-friendly dish, try out this rice and beans burrito salad from Emilie Eats.

Avocado Chickpea Tuna Salad

There’s nothing fishy about this satisfying tuna salad recipe from Cafe Delites.

Shrimp Avocado Salad

Colorful and flavorful, this shrimp and avocado salad from Savory Tooth is a healthy go-to for lunch or dinner.

Mason Jar Asian Salad

Pack your lunch in a trendy mason jar with this paleo- and Whole30-friendly recipe from Tasty Thin.

Healthy Chicken Pad Thai Meal Prep

You’ll never need to order takeout again with this chicken pad thai recipe from Fit Men Cook.

One Pan Teriyaki Salmon & Veggies

You'll rush home for dinner to consume this all-in-one salmon and veggies meal, thanks to the foodie brains behind Creme de la Crumb.

Freezer Turkey Zucchini Noodle Lasagna

Whip up a quick and simple (not to mention low-carb) meal with this re-imagined lasagna, courtesy of Sweet Peas and Saffron.

Sea Salt and Vinegar Kale Chips

Who needs store-bought salt and vinegar potato chips when you make this kale swap from Gimme Some Oven?

Spicy Roasted Chickpeas

Feeling snacky? These hot roasted chickpeas from Simple Vegan are high in protein and flavor.

No-Bake Almond Cranberry Energy Balls

These no-bake energy ball bites from Skinny Ms are for all the sweet tooths out there.

Now that you have the inspiration, it’s time to head to the kitchen. Whether you need an afternoon snack or dinner for the next few nights, these recipes will save you precious time during the week ahead.