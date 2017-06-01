The Homemade Pickle Popsicle Recipe You Need This Summer

By Beth Lipton

These days, you can find fancy ice pops at your local farmer's market or grocery store in countless flavor combinations, and it's not uncommon to see popsicles infused with everything from lavender to matcha to mint. One flavor you probably haven't yet tried? Pickle juice popsicles.

Hear us out: Pickle juice is delicious and readily available, of course. And it contains electrolytes, which may help boost hydration, especially during the hot summer months. For additional health perks, opt for fermented pickles, such as Bubbies (not all store-bought pickles are fermented; some are soaked in brine). Research has suggested that fermented foods such as pickles, miso, and tempeh may help boost immunity.

One concern about using pickle juice in this way is that it can contain a lot of sodium, so we added fresh cucumber to make the recipe more hydrating (cucumbers are more than 95% water). The result is an easy-to-make, slightly tangy, refreshing, and unexpectedly delicious summer treat.

Pickle Popsicles Recipe

Yield: 2 1/2 cups of liquid, or approximately 6 popsicles

1 English cucumber (about 15 oz.), peeled, seeded, chopped

1 cup pickle juice

1/4 tsp. honey, optional

Combine cucumber and pickle juice in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Taste and season with honey (optional). Pour into ice-pop molds and freeze.

You will need popsicle molds in order to make this recipe. I like Zoku Mini Pops Mold ($17; bedbathandbeyond.com). Don't have pickle juice on hand, or want to try a different flavor? Sauerkraut juice would work well, too—you can use actual juice drained from fermented sauerkraut, or buy bottled sauerkraut juice