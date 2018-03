Try this recipe: Golden Beets with Parsley Pesto and Fregola

Instead of basil and pine nuts, this recipe uses parsley and crunchy pistachios. Serve over golden beets for a nutrient-packed vegetarian salad.

Ingredients: Garlic, flat-leaf parsley leaves, salt, shelled unsalted pistachios, grated Parmesan, extra-virgin olive oil

Calories: 315 (with beets)

Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.