Peperonata With Goat Cheese

From Health magazine





Ben Fink

Chef Anne Burrell’s culinary flavors are just as big as the personality she shows off on her Food Network show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. It’s no surprise, then, that her first cookbook, Cook Like a Rock Star ($28; Clarkson Potter), is brimming with outrageously tasty bites, like this inventive appetizer.

Coat a large sauté pan with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, and add 2 diced onions, a pinch of crushed red pepper, and 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt; bring to medium heat. Cook onions until soft and aromatic (8–10 minutes), stirring to make sure they don’t brown. Add 2 cloves smashed garlic and cook for another 2–3 minutes. Add 1 red and 1 yellow bell pepper (seeded and cut into 1⁄2-inch diamonds), 1⁄4 cup water, and 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook until peppers have softened and water has evaporated, another 8–10 minutes. Add 1⁄4 cup tomato paste, 1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika, and 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar; stir to combine. Cook until the peperonata comes together and looks tightened up and slightly thickened, 6–7 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

Transfer an 8-ounce log of goat cheese to a serving bowl, squish with a spatula to flatten, and nestle the peperonata in the center. Garnish with chives, if you like, and serve with toasted baguette slices (15-inch baguette, sliced into 1⁄2-inch pieces).

Calories: 233