Foodie Friday: Peeled Organic Fruit Snacks



By Rachel Tipovski

Munching on Peeled Snacks is a satisfying way to curb that afternoon sweet craving!

The Product: Peeled Snacks ($2 for a single serving, $3.49 for a multi-serving; available in Starbucks, Hudson News, the Paradise Shops, and select Costco locations)

The Taste Factor: These organic fruit snacks taste more like a sweet indulgence than a healthy hunger tamer. They come in a variety of fruity flavors, including Banana, Mango, Fig, Apricot, and Raisin.

The Health Factor: My favorite flavor, Much-Ado-About-Mango, has zero grams of fat, cholesterol, and sodium. The only number that creeps up is its sugar, at 20 grams—however, a single portion is only 120 calories. Not too shabby! A serving also packs 30% of your recommended daily vitamin A and 20% of your vitamin C.

Editor’s Pick: Much-Ado-About Mango. While all flavors are delicious, this one has very few calories for a very generous portion size.

Why We Love It: You get your sweet fix without any artificial additives while filling up on a serving of healthy nutrients.