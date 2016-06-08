Frito-Lay and Hostess Recall Products for Possible Peanut Contamination

Hostess Brands, LLC and Frito-Lay have both announced voluntary recalls of select snack products due to possible undeclared peanut residue.

Hostess Brands, LLC is recalling 710,000 cases of various products, including Ding Dongs, Zinger snacks, and Devil’s Food Doughnuts. The complete list is available on the FDA's website.

For Frito-Lay, certain packaged Rold Gold snacks—including Tiny Twists (1 oz., 2 oz., 16 oz., and 20 1/2 oz.), Thins (4 oz. and 16 oz.), Sticks (16 oz.), and Honey Wheat Braided (10 oz.)—that have "guaranteed fresh" dates ranging from June 28 to August 23 are impacted. The affected products have a 9-digit manufacturing code underneath the "guaranteed fresh" date that has the numbers "32" in the second and third positions. The FDA has more instructions on how to identify affected products sold in multipacks.

Both companies made the decision to issue recalls after their flour supplier, Grain Craft, recalled some wheat flour in April because it contained peanut residue. A statement released by Grain Craft clarifies that the company does not produce peanuts or peanut products in its facilities, and is working with the FDA to conduct further assessments. Grain Craft believes the contamination may have occurred in Georgia, where the wheat is grown and peanuts are also produced.

To date Hostess Brands, LLC is aware of two reports of allergic reactions related to the product recall, while Frito-Lay is not aware of any, according to CNN.

The FDA warns that those who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a life-threatening reaction. However, the amount of peanut exposure from these flours is considered low and not expected to cause adverse effects in the majority of allergic consumers.

If you have questions about the Frito-Lay recall, contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-888-256-3090 or visit pretzelrecall.com. For questions about the Hostess Brands, LLC recall, you can call 1-800-686-2813 or find more information at hostesscakes.com.