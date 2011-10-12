Recipe Makeover: Better-Than-Reese's Peanut Butter–Chocolate Chip Cookies

With October officially upon us, I'm sure you've all begun to notice the Halloween candy popping up in store windows like I have. Personally, I'm a complete sucker for a good Reese's peanut-butter cup—which is exactly why I took to the kitchen this week to create something that tasted just as indulgent but was much better for me!

When I came upon this recipe for Oatmeal, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Chip Cookies, I knew immediately that it would serve as the perfect base to create a sweet treat that would satisfy my candy craving without the added fat and sugar.

Using the following substitutions, I was able to take a completely decadent cookie and turn it into a delicious treat, making it the perfect Reese’s alternative!

1 cup butter (I used 1/4 cup plain yogurt and 1/2 cup of Earth Balance to cut down on the fat in the recipe)

1/2 cup granulated sugar (I substituted 1/3 cup agave for natural sweetness and added moisture)

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar (I substituted 1 cup turbinado sugar)

1 cup smooth peanut butter (I replaced this with 1 cup natural peanut butter for it’s healthy fats)

2 large eggs (I used 1 egg and 1 egg white to lower the cholesterol)

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (I subbed in 2 1/2 cups white whole-wheat flour for added fiber)

The agave substitution made these cookies super-moist, which created a great contrast with the hearty oats and whole-wheat flour. Perhaps best of all, however, was that both the chocolate and peanut butter flavors really came through, making this cookie a total winner in my book!