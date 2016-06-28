How to Make a Passion-Peach Smoothie

This flavorful fruit smoothie will give you the energy boost you need after a serious workout. Bonus? The ginger adds some anti-inflammatory oomph, making it the perfect drink for muscle repair and recovery. Watch the video to see a step-by-step demonstration.

Ingredients

1 cup passion fruit nectar

2 cups sliced peeled peaches

8 ounces vanilla fat-free yogurt

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

Preparation

1. Combine 1 cup passion fruit nectar (find it in the juice aisle), 2 cups sliced peeled peaches, 8 ounces vanilla fat-free yogurt, 1/8 teaspoon almond extract, 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger, and 5-6 ice cubes in blender. Process ingredients until smooth, and pour into 4 tall glasses. Garnish with additional peach slices, if desired.

Nutrition information

Calories per serving: 99

Fat per serving: 0.0g

Saturated fat per serving: 0.0g

Monounsaturated fat per serving: 0.0g

Polyunsaturated fat per serving: 0.0g

Protein per serving: 3g

Carbohydrate per serving: 22g

Fiber per serving: 2g

Cholesterol per serving: 1mg

Iron per serving: 0.0mg

Sodium per serving: 31mg

Calcium per serving: 99mg