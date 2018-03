Take your classic sangria up a notch by adding sweet peaches and a hint of mint to the recipe. This summer fruit is at its peak between May and early August, making it incredibly flavorful, but also nutritious—peaches are loaded in vitamins A and C thanks to their orange hue. We also recommend throwing some raspberries in the mix for an extra vibrant sip. Watch the video from Southern Living for a step-by-step guide to stirring up this creative cocktail.

