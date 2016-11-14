This Low-Cal Champagne Cocktail is Made With Peach and Raspberries

Searching for a cocktail that’s just peachy? Look no further. This peach melba cocktail is made from raspberries that are packed with cancer-fighting antioxidants and a dollop of peach nectar for sweetness. Watch the video to see how simple it is to make the champagne-based cocktail in your kitchen.

RELATED: This Sparkling Peach Sangria Is Just What Your Brunch Needs

First, you’ll cook raspberries over medium heat with sugar and water. Cook for 7-10 minutes or until broken down. Then, press through a strainer to discard the seeds. Let the mixture cool.

Then, pour three tablespoons of peach nectar and one tablespoon of raspberry purée into Champagne glasses. Finally, add chilled Champagne to fill each glass. Garnish each glass with a fresh-raspberry skewer.

RELATED: Refreshing Low-Cal Cocktail Recipes

This recipe yields around 30 cocktails, so you can easily whip them up for a cocktail party. Looking to make a smaller batch? Cut the recipe in half and you have a tasty brunch cocktail or something to serve at a small get-together. Each one of these cocktails has just 132 calories, so it’s the perfect alternative to some high-calorie, high-sugar drinks.