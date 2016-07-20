This Raspberry-Coconut Panna Cotta Is the Perfect Way to End a Summer Meal

If you love creamy, cool, pudding-type desserts, good news: This one is so healthy, you can have it for breakfast. Made with naturally low-in-sugar and high-in-fiber raspberries, coconut cream (which is full of good fat), and a touch of maple syrup, this panna cotta is indulgent and nutritious. Plus, it's a no-cook recipe, so your kitchen stays cool—​sweet.

It really is okay to eat in the morning (take a break from that same-old bowl of yogurt and fruit), but we love it most as an elegant dessert after dinner, topped with unsweetened coconut flakes, raspberries, or even a few white chocolate shavings.

Raspberry-coconut panna cotta

Serves: 4

2 5.4-oz. cans coconut cream

2½ tsp. unflavored gelatin

2 cups raspberries

¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. salt

Additional berries and/or unsweetened coconut flakes, for garnish, optional