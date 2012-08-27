We Put Healthy Pancake Mixes to the Test

Breakfast is by far the greatest meal of the day (in my humble opinion, of course), and if you’re like me, you can’t resist a good pancake, topped with fresh berries.

Many assume pancakes are not a “health food," but I’ve found quite the opposite: you just need to find the right mix—or make them from scratch, if you have the time.

I’ve spent a few weekends (because isn’t that when you want pancakes, most?), testing out mixes. Below, my findings.

If you’re in the mood for a traditional pancake, go for Kodiak Cakes Frontier Flapjack Whole Wheat Oat and Honey Mix. Two 4-inch pancakes add up to a mere 130 calories and provide you with 7 grams of protein. Plus its 4 grams of fiber will keep you energized for the day ahead. Also, for those who are diabetic or on sugar patrol, don’t fear—a serving has only 2 grams of sugar! Also, I am not a maple syrup fan, so I was ecstatic they make a marionberry syrup.