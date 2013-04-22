Like the Paleo Diet? Try This Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

If you're a Paleo diet devotee, then you will love this recipe for chocolate chip cookies! They're soft and chewy just like a regular chocolate chip cookie, but gluten- and grain-free. I promise you won't even notice a difference. They're that delicious!
If you're a Paleo diet devotee, then you will love this recipe for chocolate chip cookies! They're soft and chewy just like a regular chocolate chip cookie, but gluten- and grain-free. I promise you won't even notice a difference. They're that delicious!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups almond meal/flour
- 1/4 cup melted coconut oil
- 2 tbsp creamy almond butter or sunflower butter
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 cup Paleo chocolate chips, such as Enjoy Life chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly. Chill batter in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
- Roll batter into 1-inch balls and place on a greased baking sheet and then flatten with hand.
- Bake cookies for approximately 10-12 minutes until cookies are lightly browned.
- Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack.
- Eat and enjoy!
Makes approximately 18 cookies
Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.