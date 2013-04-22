Like the Paleo Diet? Try This Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

If you're a Paleo diet devotee, then you will love this recipe for chocolate chip cookies! They're soft and chewy just like a regular chocolate chip cookie, but gluten- and grain-free. I promise you won't even notice a difference. They're that delicious!

2 cups almond meal/flour

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

2 tbsp creamy almond butter or sunflower butter

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup honey

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup Paleo chocolate chips, such as Enjoy Life chocolate chips Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly. Chill batter in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Roll batter into 1-inch balls and place on a greased baking sheet and then flatten with hand. Bake cookies for approximately 10-12 minutes until cookies are lightly browned. Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack. Eat and enjoy! Makes approximately 18 cookies Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.