Amazing (Light) Sweets From Top Chefs: Orange-Chocolate Mousse Pie

Chef Terry Conlan creates healthy, delicious desserts at Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas. This recipe is so light (with only 259 calories) you don’t have to save it for special occasions—you can have your mousse and eat it, too!

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes, plus 3–4 hours in the refrigerator

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

7 chocolate graham crackers

4 teaspoons light butter, melted

Cooking spray

3 teaspoons orange zest

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice (about 1 orange)

2 tablespoons Grand Marnier

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1 (8-ounce) block fat-free cream cheese, softened

1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened

1 (8-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/3 cup semisweet chocolate, melted

3 cups frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed, plus additional for garnish

Orange zest for garnish

Instructions:

1. Finely grind crackers in food processor. Remove to bowl. Add butter; mix well.

2. Coat 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; press crumbs into bottom. Bake at 350º for 10 minutes. Remove and cool.

3. Combine orange zest, juice, and liqueur in microwave-safe dish. Add gelatin; set aside, 10 minutes. Micro-wave on HIGH, 20 seconds.

4. Combine mixture and next 5 ingredients in bowl. Beat till smooth. Add 3 cups whipped topping; beat until color is uniform. Pour mixture into crust, cover; chill 3–4 hours. Serve with whipped topping and orange zest, if desired. (Serving size: 1/12 of the pie)

Nutrition:

Calories 259 (24% from fat); Fat 7g (sat 4g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 16mg; Protein 9g; Carbohydrate 40g; Sugars 28g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 229mg; Calcium 164mg

By Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD