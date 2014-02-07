Olympic Eating: 9 Burgers From Around The World

Gear up for the the Olympics...by tying on your apron!

Two New York City-based venues, GO Burger and BLT Burger are returning this year with their international-inspired burgers to kick off the festivities. And FOX News Magazine has a few medal-worthy contenders of its own.

The XXII Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, from Feb. 7-23, may be a long plane ride away, but getting a taste of some of the countries competing has never been easier thanks to this gold-metal lineup of recipes.

Highlights of their specialty menu include the UK's "Fish 'n' Chips Burger," a fried fish burger topped with French fries, as well as the Japanese-inspired "Tempura Burger," featuring beer-battered beef drizzled with miso dressing and bonito flakes.

Take a bite of the upcoming Olympic games by cooking up these mouthwatering burger recipes.

Bobby Flay's All American Crunchburger Recipe



Ben Fink/Fox News Magazine

Croque Monsieur Burger



GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine



Fish & Chips Burger



GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

Latin Burgers With Red Pepper Mayo and Caramelized Onion and Jalapeno Relish



Latin D'Lite/Fox News Magazine

Poutine Burger



GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

Samurai Burger



GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

Sochi Lamb Kotleti Burger



GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

The Gold Medal



GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

The Great Wall Burger



GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine