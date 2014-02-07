Olympic Eating: 9 Burgers From Around The World

Get into the Olympic spirit with these burger recipes inspired by some of the nations competing at the Games.

Taylor Fields, Fox News Magazine
February 07, 2014

Gear up for the the Olympics...by tying on your apron!

Two New York City-based venues, GO Burger and BLT Burger are returning this year with their international-inspired burgers to kick off the festivities. And FOX News Magazine has a few medal-worthy contenders of its own.

The XXII Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, from Feb. 7-23, may be a long plane ride away, but getting a taste of some of the countries competing has never been easier thanks to this gold-metal lineup of recipes.

Highlights of their specialty menu include the UK's "Fish 'n' Chips Burger," a fried fish burger topped with French fries, as well as the Japanese-inspired "Tempura Burger," featuring beer-battered beef drizzled with miso dressing and bonito flakes.

Take a bite of the upcoming Olympic games by cooking up these mouthwatering burger recipes.

Bobby Flay's All American Crunchburger Recipe


Ben Fink/Fox News Magazine

Croque Monsieur Burger


GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

Fish & Chips Burger


GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine
 Latin Burgers With Red Pepper Mayo and Caramelized Onion and Jalapeno Relish

Latin D'Lite/Fox News Magazine

Poutine Burger


GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

Samurai Burger


GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

Sochi Lamb Kotleti Burger


GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

The Gold Medal


GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine

The Great Wall Burger


GO Burger and BLT Burger in New York City/Fox News Magazine









Fox News Magazine is the official lifestyle magazine of Fox News, covering love, relationships, style, beauty, food, nutrition, fitness, décor and design. Get more tips at Fox News Magazine.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up