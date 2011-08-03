Thirsty Thursday: Refreshing NYC Happy Hour Cocktails

By Leslie Barrie

It’s a red hot summer in New York City (like pretty much everywhere else around the country!), so we asked chefs at three of our favorite Big Apple happy-hour spots to share their most popular cooldown drinks. Mix 'em up at home for an instant chill—plus, you'll get some good-for-you perks (all have a veggie, fruit, or fruit juice). No cityscape required.



The spot: Fig & Olive

The drink: Cucumber Cosmo

You’ll love it: If you crave a savory, spa-inspired cocktail.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. cucumber vodka

1/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. cucumber puree

3/4 oz. St. Germain

Cucumber slices

Mix it:

Shake and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with three cucumber slices.

Pair it:

“The Cucumber Cosmo is best paired with fish dishes like salmon, tuna tartar, or ceviche,” says Fig & Olive executive chef Pascal Lorange.



The spot: Ristorante Asellina

The drink: Caupona

You’ll love it: If a sip with a kick is calling your name.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Don Julio Reposado

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. pineapple juice

Spicy apple (a slice of apple, with a sprinkle of chili powder)

Mix it:

Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a spicy apple.

Pair it:

“This cocktail complements our Fresh Crab and Veggie Sliders that we serve on our '3 Hour Menu' [special happy hour menu],” says executive chef Marco Porceddu. Grill your own sliders at home to accompany.



The spot: Yerba Buena, Lower East Side

The drink: Bikini Martini

You’ll love it: If you’re dreaming of toes in the sand (drink in hand).

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. Bulldog gin

1 oz. dry vermouth

1 oz. lime juice

3/4 oz. lime cordial

Dash of Mezcal

Mix it:

Shake and pour into a martini glass.

Pair it:

“Try this drink with light summer seafood, like shrimp or mussels,” says chef and owner Julian Medina, "or pair it with our Moqueca 'Brazilian Paella' at the restaurant."