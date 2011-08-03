Thirsty Thursday: Refreshing NYC Happy Hour Cocktails

By Leslie Barrie
It’s a red hot summer in New York City (like pretty much everywhere else around the country!), so we asked chefs at three of our favorite Big Apple happy-hour spots to share their most popular cooldown drinks. Mix 'em up at home for an instant chill—plus, you'll get some good-for-you perks (all have a veggie, fruit, or fruit juice). No cityscape required.
The spot: Fig & Olive
The drink: Cucumber Cosmo
You’ll love it: If you crave a savory, spa-inspired cocktail.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. cucumber vodka
1/4 oz. fresh lime juice
1/2 oz. cucumber puree
3/4 oz. St. Germain
Cucumber slices
Mix it:
Shake and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with three cucumber slices.
Pair it:
“The Cucumber Cosmo is best paired with fish dishes like salmon, tuna tartar, or ceviche,” says Fig & Olive executive chef Pascal Lorange.
The spot: Ristorante Asellina
The drink: Caupona
You’ll love it: If a sip with a kick is calling your name.
Ingredients:
2 oz. Don Julio Reposado
1 oz. lime juice
1 oz. pineapple juice
Spicy apple (a slice of apple, with a sprinkle of chili powder)
Mix it:
Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a spicy apple.
Pair it:
“This cocktail complements our Fresh Crab and Veggie Sliders that we serve on our '3 Hour Menu' [special happy hour menu],” says executive chef Marco Porceddu. Grill your own sliders at home to accompany.
The spot: Yerba Buena, Lower East Side
The drink: Bikini Martini
You’ll love it: If you’re dreaming of toes in the sand (drink in hand).
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Bulldog gin
1 oz. dry vermouth
1 oz. lime juice
3/4 oz. lime cordial
Dash of Mezcal
Mix it:
Shake and pour into a martini glass.
Pair it:
“Try this drink with light summer seafood, like shrimp or mussels,” says chef and owner Julian Medina, "or pair it with our Moqueca 'Brazilian Paella' at the restaurant."