3 Nutritious Breakfast Recipes You'll Love

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you want to make sure it's both nutritious and satisfying. Eating a healthy breakfast sets the tone for your morning, which can help you make smart choices all day long. With that said, here are three delicious-- and nutritious--breakfasts that will get your day off on the right foot!
Microwave English MuffinÂ
Purchasing a fast food egg sandwich is a quick breakfast, but we all know it's not the healthiest (or waist-friendly) option. This Microwave English Muffin only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it's a lot more nutritious and satisfying since it's made with almond meal and an egg. Add your favorite fixings for an egg sandwich or spread with nut butter for a fast and healthy breakfast!
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup almond flour/meal
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- 1/8 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
- Mix together ingredients in bowl until smooth.
- Coat a separate bowl with non-stick cooking spray and then add the batter. Shape batter into a disk/English muffin shape.
- Microwave for 90 seconds.
- Remove English muffin from bowl and allow to cool.
- Cut English muffin in half.
Serves 1
French Toast ScrambleÂ
Want a breakfast that is both satisfying and sweet? Look no further! This recipe for a French Toast Scramble combines the best of both worlds: eggs mixed with banana, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla extract. It might seem like a weird mix of ingredients, but, trust me, this recipe will likely become part of your regular rotation!
Ingredients:
- 1 banana, mashed
- 1 egg
- 2-3 egg whites
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp honey (optional)
- Coconut oil
Directions:
- Combine banana with eggs, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla extract; blend well.
- Coat skillet with melted coconut oil and pour in batter.
- Cook on medium heat until eggs are no longer runny; stir frequently.
- Eat with nut butter or your favorite toppings!
Serves 1
Peanut Butter & Banana Stuffed French ToastÂ
Who doesn't love French toast for breakfast? It's a delicious way to start the day, but, typically, it leaves you hungry just a few hours later. All of those refined carbs and sugar don't keep you satisfied for long. This recipe combines nutrient-packed banana and stick-to-your-ribs peanut butter, which fills you up and keeps your hunger at bay for hours.
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of bread
- 1 small banana
- 1.5 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 large egg
- 1 tbsp almond milk
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon, divided
- 1 tbsp butter
Directions:
- Combine eggs, milk, vanilla, and 1/4 tsp cinnamon in a bowl; mix well. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, mash together peanut butter, banana, brown sugar, and the rest of the cinnamon.
- Spread peanut butter mixture on both slices of bread and then press together into a sandwich.Â Â Cut sandwich in half.
- Melt butter in a skillet on medium heat.
- Dip both sides of each half of the sandwich into the egg mixture; fully saturate.
- Place bread in skillet and heat both sides until lightly browned, approximately 2-3 minutes each side.
- Remove sandwich from skillet and enjoy!
Serves 1
