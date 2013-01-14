3 Nutritious Breakfast Recipes You'll Love

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you want to make sure it's both nutritious and satisfying. Eating a healthy breakfast sets the tone for your morning, which can help you make smart choices all day long. With that said, here are three delicious-- and nutritious--breakfasts that will get your day off on the right foot!

Microwave English MuffinÂ

Purchasing a fast food egg sandwich is a quick breakfast, but we all know it's not the healthiest (or waist-friendly) option. This Microwave English Muffin only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it's a lot more nutritious and satisfying since it's made with almond meal and an egg. Add your favorite fixings for an egg sandwich or spread with nut butter for a fast and healthy breakfast!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup almond flour/meal

1 egg

1 tbsp melted butter

1/8 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Mix together ingredients in bowl until smooth. Coat a separate bowl with non-stick cooking spray and then add the batter. Shape batter into a disk/English muffin shape. Microwave for 90 seconds. Remove English muffin from bowl and allow to cool. Cut English muffin in half.

Serves 1

French Toast ScrambleÂ

Want a breakfast that is both satisfying and sweet? Look no further! This recipe for a French Toast Scramble combines the best of both worlds: eggs mixed with banana, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla extract. It might seem like a weird mix of ingredients, but, trust me, this recipe will likely become part of your regular rotation!

Ingredients:

1 banana, mashed

1 egg

2-3 egg whites

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp honey (optional)

Coconut oil

Directions:

Combine banana with eggs, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla extract; blend well. Coat skillet with melted coconut oil and pour in batter. Cook on medium heat until eggs are no longer runny; stir frequently. Eat with nut butter or your favorite toppings!

Serves 1

Peanut Butter & Banana Stuffed French ToastÂ

Who doesn't love French toast for breakfast? It's a delicious way to start the day, but, typically, it leaves you hungry just a few hours later. All of those refined carbs and sugar don't keep you satisfied for long. This recipe combines nutrient-packed banana and stick-to-your-ribs peanut butter, which fills you up and keeps your hunger at bay for hours.

Ingredients:

2 slices of bread

1 small banana

1.5 tbsp peanut butter

1 large egg

1 tbsp almond milk

1 tsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon, divided

1 tbsp butter

Directions:

Combine eggs, milk, vanilla, and 1/4 tsp cinnamon in a bowl; mix well. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mash together peanut butter, banana, brown sugar, and the rest of the cinnamon. Spread peanut butter mixture on both slices of bread and then press together into a sandwich.Â Â Cut sandwich in half. Melt butter in a skillet on medium heat. Dip both sides of each half of the sandwich into the egg mixture; fully saturate. Place bread in skillet and heat both sides until lightly browned, approximately 2-3 minutes each side. Remove sandwich from skillet and enjoy!

Serves 1

