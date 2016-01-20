3 NutriBullet Recipes That Aren't Smoothies

TheÂ NutriBullet may be the most useful "As Seen on TV" product for healthy foodies that's ever been created. So if you've been using yours onlyÂ for blending up your morning smoothie, you've been missing out. The powerful little machine can alsoÂ help you whip upÂ healthy meals and desserts.

These Nutribullet recipes were developed using a NutriBullet Pro 900Â ($130; amazon.com). Be sure to check the manual for the model you have for specific operating instructions.

Breakfast

Take a break from oatmeal and enjoy this gluten-free, protein- and super-fiber-rich bowl of goodness. We topped it with sliced banana and bee pollen, but it would also be delicious with berries, chopped nuts, more chopped pear or apple, a drizzle of maple syrup or some chia or hemp seeds.

Buckwheat Porridge

Serves:Â About 3

Â½ cup buckwheat groats

Â½ cup raw almonds

1 pear, cored, chopped

1 Tbsp. raw honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Â½ tsp. cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

Pinch of salt

Place groats and almonds in 2 separate bowls. Cover with cool water. Cover bowls and refrigerate both for at least 4 hours or overnight. Drain groats and almonds; rinse with cool water. Transfer both to a NutriBullet. Add remaining ingredients and blend, following manufacturer instructions. Remove cup and shake between blending to distribute ingredients evenly. Divide among 3 or 4 bowls, top with desired toppings and serve, or cover and refrigerate to serve later.

Per serving: 296 Calories, 13g Fat (1g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 7g Fiber, 9g Pro., 41g Carb., 53mg Sod., 2mg Iron, 73mg Calcium

RELATED: 10 Best Foods to Eat for Breakfast

Lunch or dinner

Your NutriBullet does double duty here, making the cashew cream and then blending the soup (and you donât even have to rinseÂ the cupÂ in between). Youâll have extra cashew cream left over; use it as a base for a non-dairy âcreamyâ salad dressing or sauce later in the week.

Photo: Beth Lipton

Dairy Free âCreamyâ Tomato Soup

Serves: About 6

2 cups raw cashews

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil, plus more for drizzling

1 medium onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp. minced fresh ginger

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. harissa (a Mediterranean chili paste; use up to 2 tsp. if you like more heat)

1 28-oz. can chopped tomatoes

1 Tbsp. lime juice

Place cashews in a large bowl. Cover with cool water, cover bowl and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Warm oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion, carrots and celery, sprinkle lightly with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and ginger, sautÃ© 1 minute. Add harissa, tomatoes with juices, lime juice and 1 cup water; stir. Raise heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low again and simmer to allow flavors to blend, about 20 minutes. Remove pan from heat and let soup cool. While soup cools, drain cashews; rinse with cool water. Transfer to NutriBullet and add 1 Â½ cups cool water. Puree to a paste, following manufacturerâs instructions and shaking cup in-between blending to distribute ingredients evenly. Transfer 1 cup cashew cream to a large bowl; cover and refrigerate remaining cashew cream (reserve it for another use). Do not rinse NutriBullet cup. Working in batches, puree soup, adding to bowl with cashew cream as you go. When all of the soup is pureed and thoroughly mixed into the cashew cream, taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Rewarm gently in a pan over medium-low heat to serve right away, or cover and refrigerate to serve later. Drizzle with additional olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper before serving, if desired.

Per serving: 201 Calories, 14g Fat (2g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 3g Fiber, 4g Pro., 16g Carb., 421mg Sod., 2mg Iron, 49mg Calcium

RELATED: How to Make Chicken Noodle Soup With Spinach

Dessert

A nutritious, rich, chocolately ice cream thatâs free of dairy and refined sugar but still feels luscious and indulgent? Yes, please! You can eat this for breakfast; we wonât judge.

Photo: Beth Lipton

Chocolate-Raspberry âIce Creamâ

Serves: 2

1 cup frozen raspberries (preferably organic)

2 bananas, sliced and frozen

Â¼ cup raw cacao powderÂ or unsweetened cocoa powder

Â½ cup coconut milk

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

Pinch of salt

Cacao nibs, for serving, optional

Place all ingredients (except cacao nibs) in NutriBullet and pulse for a few seconds to blend. Shake cup and repeat until ingredients are well combined and mixture resembles ice cream. Do not overblend or mixture will soften too much, into more of a milkshake consistency (unless you want a shake!). Divide among 2 bowls and serve, sprinkled with cacao nibs, if desired, or cover and freeze to serve later.

Per serving: 396 Calories, 18g Fat (14g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 14g Fiber, 10g Pro., 55g Carb., 107mg Sod., 3mg Iron, 34mg Calcium