6 Great Alternatives to Peanut Butter

If you read my personal blog Carrots 'N' Cake, it's no secret that I love peanut butter. I eat it every day—with sliced banana, blended into smoothies, straight from the jar on a spoon, and even sometimes in savory noodle dishes. My goodness, it's delicious! I have a feeling some of my blog readers might get tired of seeing the same old peanut butter over and over again, so I decided to branch out and discover some new spreads to add to my regular repertoire. Here's what I found.

MaraNatha All Natural No Stir Creamy Almond Butter

Made with heart-healthy, dry roasted almonds, MaraNatha All Natural No Stir Creamy Almond Butter has only three other ingredients in it: organic unrefined cane sugar, palm oil, and sea salt. In a perfect world, my almond butter would be made with strictly nuts and no other additions, but four ingredients isn't too shabby. The flavor was a little bland compared to other almond butters I've tried, but the texture is really something special—thick, creamy, and smooth.

Nutrition Facts per serving (2 tbsp): Calories 190, Total Fat 16g, Saturated Fat 2g, Sodium 60mg, Carbs 7g, Fiber 3g, Protein 6g

Justin's All Natural Chocolate Hazelnut Butter

Chocolate Hazelnut Butter? You're probably thinking 'sounds delicious, but not very healthy'. You're in for a (scrumptious) surprise! Justin's All Natural Chocolate Hazelnut Butter is a yummy combination of hazelnuts and homemade chocolate without all of the sugar and crazy additives that some dessert-like nut butters have. Everything in this nut butter (dry roasted hazelnuts, organic evaporated cane sugar, organic cocoa, organic coconut butter, organic palm fruit oil, vanilla, sea salt) are familiar ingredients and ones that actually sound quite appetizing mixed together. I have to admit a taste of was sort of like eating chocolate hazelnut cake frosting, but in a much healthier way!

Nutrition Facts per serving (2 tbsp): Calories 190, Total Fat 16g, Saturated Fat 2.5g, Sodium 75mg, Carbs 10g, Fiber 3g, Protein 4g

Sunbutter Natural Sunflower Seed Butter

If you're allergic to nuts, here's a great alternative for you: Sunbutter Natural Sunflower Seed Butter, which is basically a direct replacement for peanut butter. The texture and consistency are the same, but made with sunflower seeds. This is easily my favorite of those on the market. It has a wonderful sunflower seed taste and more fiber and protein per serving than most nut butters. Even if you're not looking for a peanut-free option it's a fun way to mix things up!

Nutrition Facts per serving (2 tbsp): Calories 200, Total Fat 16g, Saturated Fat 2g, Sodium 120mg, Carbs 7g, Fiber 4g, Protein 7g

All Natural Better 'n Peanut Butter

At only 100 calories per serving, Better 'n Peanut Butter touts 85% less fat, 40% fewer calories, so if you're watching your weight, it would make a good alternative to regular nut butters, but your taste buds might notice. This option is made with all sort of crazy ingredients (peanuts as defatted peanut flour, peanut butter, natural peanut oils, tapioca syrups, grain syrup, vegetable glycerine, dehydrated cane juice, natural colors and flavors, salt, calcium carbonate, lecithin, tocopherol, and sodium ascorbate) and tastes similarly. What a mouthful! The texture is rather thin and runny, and I couldn't help thinking the taste was artificial.

Nutrition Facts per serving (2 tbsp): Calories 100, Total Fat 2g, Saturated Fat 0g, Sodium 190mg, Carbs 13g, Fiber 2g, Protein 4g

Smart Balance All Natural Rich Roast Creamy Peanut Butter

What initially drew me to the jar of Smart Balance All Natural Rich Roast Creamy Peanut Butter was the "rich roast" label on the front, but also the 320mg of Omega-3 ALA per serving. I'm always looking for ways to boost the Omega-3s in my diet (awesome for heart and eye health), and I eat a ton of nut butter, so this peanut butter sounded like a winner.

Nutrition Facts per serving (2 tbsp): Calories 190, Total Fat 16g, Saturated Fat 3g, Sodium 145mg, Carbs 6g, Fiber 2g, Protein 7g

Archer Farms Creamy Cashew Butter

Been there, done that with peanut butter and almond butter? How about trying cashew butter? Archer Farms (found at Target) makes a Creamy Cashew Butter for something a little different. Made with just roasted cashews and canola oil, this smooth and creamy nut butter has no added sugar or hydrogenated oils. The texture is smooth, creamy, and easily spreadable—perfect for sandwiches!

Nutrition Facts per serving (2 tbsp): Calories 160, Total Fat 13g, Saturated Fat 2.5g, Sodium 0mg, Carbs 9g, Fiber 1g, Protein 5g

