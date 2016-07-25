This 4-Ingredient Banana-Cinnamon Ice Cream Is Exactly What You Need in a Heat Wave

Let our refreshing (and healthy!) no-cook recipe save the day. 

Beth Lipton
July 25, 2016

There's no shortage of ice cream on the market touted as "guilt free" for one reason or another. But we decided to take the concept a step further, and create an ice cream that's actually good for you, not just not-bad for you. 

What's so great about our no-cook recipe? Glad you asked!

For one, it's a "nice cream," made with bananas. So many reasons to love bananas. In short, they're a good source of potassium (important for blood pressure), prebiotics (to feed the good bacteria in your gut), resistant starch (hello, metabolism booster) and fiberThen there's the cinnamon, a secret hero of your pantry. It adds natural sweetness, helps manage blood sugar, contains trace minerals, and is antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory, and heart healthy.

What's more, this ice cream has zero added sugar; vegans can use a non-dairy milk; and you don't need an ice-cream maker to whip it up. But perhaps best of all on hot, steamy days, the recipe requires no cooking whatsoever, so your kitchen stays nice and cool.

Cinnamon-Banana "Nice" Cream

Yield: About 3 cups; serves 4 to 6

4 medium ripe bananas (about 6.5 oz. each), peeled, sliced and frozen

2-4 Tbsp. milk of choice (I used unsweetened almond)

2 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Generous pinch of salt

In a food processor or high-speed blender, combine bananas, 2 Tbsp. milk, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt. Pulse until blended and smooth. Pulse in more milk, if needed. Serve right away (it will have the consistency of soft-serve), or transfer to a container, cover, and freeze to serve later.

