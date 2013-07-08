No-Cook, Eat-in-the-Heat Dinner Recipe

Too hot to cook? I know the feeling. The Northeast has experienced some serious scorchers in recent weeks, so instead of cooking dinner and suffering in my steamy kitchen, I seek out no-cook meals that can be eaten in the heat and thrown together in just minutes.

Here's one of my favorites that only calls for 5 main ingredients: artichoke hearts, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, capers, and fresh mixed greens-- all of which are nutritious, flavorful, and satisfying. And the best part about this recipe is that it only requires one mixing bowl to prepare. No need to turn on the oven!

Ingredients:

6-8 cups mixed greens

14 ounces canned artichoke hearts, quartered and drained

3/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

3/4 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 tbsp capers

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp minced garlic

1/8 tsp sea salt

Directions:

Combine artichoke hearts, chickpeas, tomatoes, capers, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, and sea salt in a large bowl. Mix well until artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and chickpeas are fully coated. Place mixed greens on two plates. Divide artichoke mixture in half and serve on top of mixed greens.

Makes 2 servings

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

