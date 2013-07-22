A Recipe for Sweet and Nutty, No-Bake Cookies

The other day, I had a serious craving for a cookie. But, the weather has been so hot lately, there was no way I was about to turn on my oven to bake a batch of cookies.
Instead of giving up on my craving altogether, I decided to challenge myself to make a delicious cookie from whole ingredients without turning on the oven. The end result was a sweet and nutty, no-bake cookie made from mixed nuts, coconut oil, shredded coconut, almond butter, honey, and sea salt. They turned out great!
If you're looking for a cool, summer treat that requires minimal effort and no baking, here's the cookie for you!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mixed nuts (any variety of nuts will work)
- 1/2 cup coconut oil
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup almond butter
- 1/2 cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
- Place nuts in a food processor (or blender) and process until coarsely chopped.
- Melt coconut oil in a saucepan on the stove top.
- Once coconut oil is fully melted, add nuts, honey, almond butter, shredded coconut, salt, and vanilla extract and mix well.
- Allow nut mixture to cool for a few minutes and then use a tablespoon to portion it onto wax paper. Flatten balls with the palm of your hand.
- Allow cookies to chill in the refrigerator for at least 60 minutes before serving.
Makes 18-20 cookies
