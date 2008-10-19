Nibbling Know-How: Snack Healthier

Health.com
October 19, 2008


From Health magazine
Our resident dietician, Julie Upton, RD, answers questions and shares tips on how to snack wisely and cook healthier for the whole family.

Q: I’m on a 1,600 calorie-a-day diet. Can I have an extra snack on my workout days?
A: Yes. Since your diet is less than 1,800 calories, you have some wiggle room. If you’re hungry after a 30-minute or longer moderate- to high-intensity workout, nosh on a healthy 100-calorie snack. Some good choices: a medium banana, half of a whole-wheat English muffin with 2 teaspoons of peanut butter, or 4 ounces plain nonfat yogurt mixed with 2 teaspoons jam. One caveat: Most of us already eat extra calories after working out, because we’re hungry or unconsciously rewarding ourselves. If adding calories brings your weight loss to a halt, go back to 1,600 calories a day.

Q: I’m watching my weight but am sick of cooking separate meals for my kids. Any solutions?
A: Preparing two or three dinners a night will make you feel like a short-order cook, but there’s an easy way to satisfy everyone. Start with a healthy main ingredient (whole-wheat pasta, baked chicken), then doctor the kids’ version so they’ll eat it. For instance, boil whole-grain pasta—noodles for the adults, spirals for the kids—and add extra veggies to the marinara sauce for mom and dad. Or, bake chicken breasts for the family; during the last 10 minutes of baking, slather mild barbecue sauce on the kids’ portions and serve on whole-wheat buns as barbecue-chicken sandwiches. Enjoy your chicken over a salad. Everyone’s happy!

Julie Upton, MS, RD, is a media resource for the American Dietetic Association.

