National Doughnut Day: Calm Down People, It’s Just Fried Dough!

It's National Doughnut Day, and it's sort of hard to miss this one. Here in NYC, people are handing doughnuts out on street corners--in the rain. (And it's not just NYC; Krispy Kreme is handing them out all over the country.)

Even lobby security guards are chatting about the big day. And this week seemed like one long overhyped doughtnut story, from the croissant-mixed-with-a-doughnut, the cronut, to its copy cat version, the doissant. (And of course, Dunkin' Donuts new Glazed Donut Breakfast Sandwich.)

We're not purists here at Health--in other words, we think if healthy eating is your daily habit, an occasional treat, such as a fried circle of dough, is just fine. But we'd like to point out that these hybrids seem to be just a new chapter in the same old super-size story--blowing up a treat to a calorie- and fat-laden monster although the original was perfectly fine without meddling, thank you.

Some New Yorkers have been getting on line at sunrise to buy the $5 cronuts, available exclusively at Dominique Ansel Bakery. They've become so popular that there's even a black market for them.

If that sounds like too much work for a pasty, it's not just Krispy Kreme that's handing out freebies today (on the street and in stores). You can also get a free doughnut at LaMar's and at Dunkin' Donuts, if you purchase a hot drink. To get a free doughnut at Tim Hortons, you can print out this coupon.

Want to opt for a healthier doughnut? Try these homemade, guilt-free versions, which are baked instead of fried.

Chocolate-Hazlenut



Ingredients: Doughnuts, bittersweet chocolate, chopped hazelnuts

Calories: 232

Directions: Melt 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate in a bowl in microwave until smooth. Dip tops of doughnuts into chocolate and place chocolate side up on a rack to cool. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts; let sit about 10 minutes.

Chocolate Swirl



Ingredients: Doughnuts, bittersweet chocolate

Calories: 184

Directions: Melt 4 ounces (1 cup) bittersweet chocolate in microwave until smooth. Fill a small squeeze bottle or zip-top plastic bag (snip a tiny hole in one corner of bag) with melted chocolate; pipe chocolate onto tops of doughnuts. Chill doughnuts until chocolate sets (about 10 minutes).

Lemon Glazed



Ingredients: Doughnuts, lemon juice, powdered sugar, cooled

Calories: 191

Directions: Combine 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, stirring well with a whisk. Dip one side of the cooled doughnuts into glaze; let cool on a rack, glazed side up.

Cinnamon Sugar



Ingredients: Doughnuts, cinnamon, sugar

Calories: 155

Directions: Combine 1/4 cup ground cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. While still warm, coat doughnuts in sugar; let cool on rack, sugar-coated side up.

