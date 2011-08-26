Foodie Friday: Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company Seasonal Blend Juices



By Sarah DiGiulio

Get summer’s fresh tasting fruits, even as the season comes to a close.

The product: Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Hand Crafted Seasonal Blends Juices in Mango Peach Orange and Tangerine Honey ($4.49 per quart or $2.49 per pint; available at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: Refreshing combos of citrus, peach, and mangoes leave these juices extra fresh (not super sweet) since the blends are made with only real fruit juice and fruit purees—and without artificial flavors or added sugars.

The health factor: All the real fruits and juices in these bottles means you’re getting all the vitamins of real fruit (without any extra syrups or sweeteners). One serving has all the vitamin C you need in a day. Just watch how much you’re pouring to avoid overdoing calories and sugars—each pint is two servings.

Editor’s pick: Though I usually pass up a glass of OJ, purees of real mango and peach give the Mango Peach Orange blend a sweet but tart tropical twist.



Why we love it: Lots of real fruits fill these drinks with flavor to keep the nutrients high and the ingredient list short.