Contaminated Cucumbers Now Linked to 730 Illnesses

TUESDAY, Oct. 6, 2015 (HealthDay News) -- A salmonella outbreak that has been linked to contaminated cucumbers imported from Mexico has now caused 732 illnesses in 35 states, U.S. health officials said Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cucumbers were distributed in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Distribution to other states may also have occurred, the agency added.

Four deaths have been reported in the outbreak: one in Arizona, one in California, one in Oklahoma, and one in Texas.

So far, 150 people have been hospitalized, CDC officials said Tuesday.

Fifty percent of the illnesses reported have been in children under the age of 18, agency officials added.

On Sept. 4, the company considered the likely source of the tainted cucumbers, Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce of San Diego, recalled its "Limited Edition" brand cucumbers because of their connection to the outbreak, the CDC reported.

On Sept. 11, Custom Produce Sales voluntarily recalled all cucumbers sold under the Fat Boy label starting Aug. 1, the CDC said Tuesday. Unlabeled cucumbers packed into a black reusable plastic container, and sold in Nevada since Aug. 1, are also covered by this recall. These cucumbers were sent to Custom Produce Sales from Andrew & Williamson, the agency said.

If you don't know if your cucumbers were recalled, the CDC suggests asking your supplier. Or, if you're in doubt, throw them out.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps. Illness typically lasts about a week, but infections can be serious. Children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most vulnerable to having severe illness.

According to the CDC, the states where salmonella has been reported include: Alabama (1), Alaska (14), Arizona (114), Arkansas (11), California (192), Colorado (18), Hawaii (1), Idaho (24), Illinois (9), Indiana (3), Iowa (6), Kansas (2), Kentucky (1), Louisiana (5), Maryland (1), Minnesota (37), Missouri (11), Montana (14), Nebraska (6), Nevada (14), New Mexico (31), New York (6), North Dakota (6), Ohio (2), Oklahoma (12), Oregon (20), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Texas (34), Utah (53), Virginia (1), Washington (22), Wisconsin (40), and Wyoming (7).

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on salmonella.