Recipe Makeover: Whole-Grain Mississippi Mud Cookies

With the start of the New Year, there is always a lot of talk about diets, losing weight, and cutting calories. Eating healthy is not about deprivation, however, so I decided to feature a cookie recipe for this week's Recipe Makeover!

Using this classic Mississippi Mud Cookie recipe, I made a few simple swaps resulting in an easy, guilt-free indulgence that is sure to fit any healthy-eating routine! Filled with antioxidants, including dark chocolate and fiber from whole-grain flour, these cookies can make a great afternoon snack—perfect for satisfying that sweet tooth while also filling you up!

Follow the below substitutions for an ooey, gooey treat that won't leave you feeling weighed down:

1 cup semisweet chocolate morsels (I replaced the semisweet morsels with 1 cup dark chocolate—at least 70% cacao—to increase the antioxidants.)

1/2 cup butter, softened (To cut down on cholesterol but keep the moisture, I halved the amount of butter, using only 1/4 cup and adding 1/4 cup of 0% plain Greek yogurt for the rest.)

1 cup sugar (For a natural sweetness that won't cause a blood-sugar spike, I replaced the 1 cup of sugar with 2/3 cup Agave nectar.)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (To increase the fiber in this recipe I used 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour, such as Bob's Red Mill, in place of the all-purpose. Whole-grain flour helps keep you fuller longer and is a great source of iron.)

The substitutions yielded a great cookie! Dense and hearty from the whole-grain flour with a great fudge taste from the dark chocolate morsels. Certainly an indulgence worth having!