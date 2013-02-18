Meatless Monday Recipe: Vietnamese Pho

Pho to Asian cultures is like the chicken noodle soup to Americans. Comforting, warm, and delicious! It’s also nutritious. Unlike other Asian dishes that use fatty, sodium-heavy sauces, this Vietnamese dish gets its flavor from herbs and savory broth.
Pho to Asian cultures is like the chicken noodle soup to Americans. Comforting, warm, and delicious!
It’s also nutritious. Unlike other Asian dishes that use fatty, sodium-heavy sauces, this Vietnamese dish gets its flavor from herbs and savory broth.
This Meatless Monday Recipe of the Day is packed with metabolism-boosting ingredients, like garlic and hot red chiles.
It also contains cubed tofu, carrots, bok choy, bean sprouts, scallions, green beans, and thin rice vermicelli noodles. For a healthier option, try using thin spinach noodles.
Try this recipe: Vietnamese Pho
Read more:
9 Scrumptious Stir-Fry Recipes
Hearty Soups and Stews
5 Irresistible, Healthy Asian Recipes