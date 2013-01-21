Meatless Monday Recipe: Sweet Potato and Spinach Quesadillas



Romulo Yanes

A popular Mexican dish gets an interesting twist in this recipe that incorporates spinach and sweet potatoes into the traditional quesadilla.

The result? A quesadilla that packs about one-third of your daily recommended intake of calcium (more than a glass of milk!) and protein.

A mixture of savory part-skim mozzarella cheese, leafy spinach, and tasty sweet potatoes pairs well with a little bite of red onion, which also has its health benefits. The outer layer of red onions contain high levels of flavonoids, which can help reduce your risk of cancer.

Use whole-wheat tortillas instead of flour tortillas for added fiber.

Enjoy one of these quick-and-easy quesadillas for less than 400 calories!

