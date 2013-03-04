Meatless Monday Recipe: Roasted Tomato and Artichoke Flatbread Pizza



If your week has started off running, this 25-minute meal is the perfect go-to tonight.

Our Meatless Monday Recipe of the Day is loaded with fresh, juicy produce, like lycopene-rich tomatoes and artichokes, an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C, and folate.

Parmesan adds a nice savory touch to the Roasted Tomato and Artichoke Flatbread Pizza, and the peppery arugula side dish provides plenty of vitamin A.

Enjoy 2 slices of flatbread and 1/2 cup of arugula for only 277 calories.

Ingredients: Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olive oil, flatbreads, Parmesan cheese, arugula, Parmesan cheese, lemons, salt, pepper

Try this recipe: Roasted Tomato and Artichoke Flatbread

