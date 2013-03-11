Meatless Monday Recipe: Grilled-Vegetable Salad with Lentils



Think a salad won't keep you full? Our Meatless Monday Recipe will keep your stomach from growling between meals.

This Grilled-Vegetable Salad with Lentils is packed with tasty vegetables, like vitamin K-rich asparagus, vitamin A-loaded zucchini, and eggplant, which contains heart-healthy magnesium.

Plus, there are three different kinds of bell peppers and red onion that add a little crunch and sweet flavor.

The recipe provides 20 grams of fiber and 21 grams of protein, both known to keep you full.

Ingredients: Dried lentils, bay leaf, red onion, walnuts, olive oil, red wine vinegar, herbes de Provence, garlic, asparagus, zucchini, yellow, orange, and red bell pepper, eggplant, thyme



Try this recipe: Grilled-Vegetable Salad with Lentils

